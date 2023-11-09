Tale of Mrs. Ok: Choo Young Woo of School 2021 fame reported to be joining Lim Ji Yeon in new historical drama

Choo Young Woo is considering his next role in a JTBC K-drama titled Tale of Mrs. Ok. Previously, Lim Ji Yeon, who also starred in Lies Hidden in My Garden, was offered the role of the female drama. Choo Young Woo made his acting debut in the year 2021 by being a cast member of a web drama called You Make Me Dance.

Choo Young Woo in talks to join new historical genre K-drama

On November 9, a South Korean media outlet, Sports DongA, shared a report stating actor Choo Young Woo was offered a role in the new JTBC drama titled Tale of Mrs. Ok. It was also reported that he was currently negotiating the details of the offer made to him. Soon after, his agency, J,Wide Company, responded to the report.

Choo Young Woo's agency shared that the actor is reviewing the offer to star in The Tale of Mrs. Ok. He was offered the role of Song Seo In in the drama. His character is the son of the elite Song family.

In the drama, Song Seo In is romantic yet reckless in love, but things change when he encounters Goo Deok on various occasions. Previously, in May 2023, Lim Ji Yeon received an offer to be the female lead (Goo Deok) of JTBC's new historical genre drama. Lim Ji Yeon is known for K-dramas like The Killing Vote, Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area, Welcome 2 Life, and more.

About Tale of Mrs. Ok

Tale of Mrs. Ok is a new JTBC drama depicting the successful stories of a fierce female slave during the era of the Joseon Dynasty. The mighty slave fakes her name, her status, and also who her husband is for the sake of survival. She fakes everything there is to know about her and starts living a new life behind the identity of a mistress. It is a historical K-drama.

Furthermore, Choo Young Woo was seen in shows like Police University, Oasis, and more. His upcoming projects include The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call and Mercy For None. These two are web series.

