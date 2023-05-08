Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum bring brotherhood; Kim So Yeon adds fun

Name: Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

Premiere date: May 6, 2023

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim So Yeon, Ryu Kyung Soo

Director: Kang Shin Hyo, Jo Nam Hyung

Writer: Han Woo Ri

Genre: Action, Fantasy

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: tvN, TVING, Amazon Prime Video

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 Storyline

Following a spellbinding and unprecedented success in 2020 and 2021, the characters of ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ have returned. Well at least most of them, as Jo Bo Ah’s character Nam Ji Ah takes the back seat, handing over the baton to Kim So Yeon’s Ryu Hong Joo. In ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’, Lee Dong Wook returns as Lee Yeon and Kim Bum reprises the role as Lee Rang, only the elder one has turned back time and the younger one is after his life. Ryu Kyung Soo is hunting for Lee Yeon, unbeknownst to him that there are two of him in 1938. The show is set during the era of the Japanese colonization of Korea, and the show does a fine job of representing it.

Initial opinion on Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 Ep 1-2

If you were a fan of the first season, this one will hit you right in the feels. Starting off with a very 1930s-coded Western movie action scene, soon leading into a fight between the brothers, you can rest assured that the old school guns and the set-ups were very on theme. We’re sure this one’s gonna be much more fun, and just as Lee Yeon says, “Without a woman to protect, it will be his time to hunt”.

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum’s relationship

The reunion between the brothers is reminiscent of their heartwarming relationship, where Lee Yeon once again saves Lee Rang’s life using his powers and wit, luring him in to spend a month with the said brother. From being at each other’s throats to offering his latest cell phone from the present day to Lee Rang as a bribe, the show is full of emotions ranging from excitement to thrill to hilarity. The makeover that the two receive, turning them into two of the most coveted men in 1938 is enough to make any fan forget their age.

Kim So Yeon’s charming presence and love for Lee Dong Wook

Coming from the well-established role of Cheon Seo Jin in ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’, we were concerned if she would be able to shake off the image and build something less complex and more fun. As Ryu Hong Joo, Kim So Yeon’s sass is one that has already found a place at the top of our favorites list. The fashion game for the character is extremely fabulous, so much so that we do not miss Jo Bo Ah’s Nam Ji Ah’s plain styling even one bit.

Her character knows what she wants- for Lee Yeon to accept her love, and does her best to achieve it at all costs, even if it means sword-fighting the man she desires. As the owner of a popular restaurant, she has the influence and is one of the gods of the mountain. She has the power to turn the tide in her favor, presenting dangerous situations for Lee Yeon and the gang.

THE BOYZ’ Younghoon’s cameo and Ryu Kyung Soo’s threat

The K-pop idol made a sweet little appearance as a deity with ill intentions, facing the wrath of Lee Yeon. Younghoon’s beauty cannot be hidden, flourishing once again in a pink colored hanbok. We hope to see more of him in bigger roles. Ryu Kyung Soo as Cheon Moo Young appears to be someone with a bone to pick with Lee Yeon. With fire as his power and bloodshed on his mind, his character will likely build the much-needed tension on the show.

