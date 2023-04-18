Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938: Lee Dong Wook appears confused and concerned in new still cuts

tvN has just released still cuts of Lee Dong Wook from the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’. The actor portrays the role of a gumiho, a mythical nine-tailed fox, in the drama that is set to premiere on May 6. The still cuts show Lee Dong Wook's character looking fierce and stunning at the same time, with his long hair and suits.

Lee Dong Wook's acting skills and visuals are expected to captivate viewers

Fans of Lee Dong Wook are eagerly anticipating the drama, especially after the mega-hit of its first installment Tale of Nine Tailed, and now the release of the still cuts. The actor has already received acclaim for his acting skills in various dramas, including ‘Goblin’ and ‘Strangers From Hell’. His portrayal of a gumiho in ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’ is expected to be no different, as he brings a captivating performance to the screen.

The upcoming drama is set to take place in 1938 when a startling and unexpected event brought him back to 1938. As a result, he will confront the task of returning to his present time, where all of his loved ones await him. Regardless of his situation, Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) will battle with all his strength to return to his own time and the people he cares about.

Fans anticipate the captivating storyline of the upcoming drama

The show is highly anticipated by fans due to its unique storyline and the star-studded cast that includes Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, and Kim Bum. It is produced by the team behind popular dramas like ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ and ‘Her Private Life’, and ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ itself, so expectations are high.

With just a few weeks left until the premiere, fans can't wait to see Lee Dong Wook's captivating performance and the still cuts released by tvN have only added to the excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating the drama's broadcast on May 6.

About Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor and model who works for Starship Entertainment's King Kong. After winning the grand prize in a modelling contest the same year, he made his acting debut in 1999 in an MBC single-episode drama. The teen drama ‘School 2’ cast Lee when the drama's director saw him.

Lee Dong Wook rose to prominence with the romantic comedy ‘My Girl’ in 2005. During its duration, the drama series was a hit both locally and in Asia, and Lee Dong Wook became a Korean Wave star. He is most recognised for his main performances in the television series ‘Goblin’ and ‘Touch Your Heart’. He won ‘Best Supporting Actor’ at both the 5th Annual DramaFever Awards and the 13th Annual Soompi Awards for his performance as a grim reaper in the successful drama ‘Goblin’, which contributed to the resurrection of Lee Dong Wook's acting career. Following that, he received the ‘Dangerously Attractive Character’ Award at the OCN Awards for his role in ‘Strangers from Hell’.

