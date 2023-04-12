Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938: Lee Dong Wook 'cusses' out Kim Bum in hilarious and intriguing trailer

The latest trailer for tvN's upcoming drama ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’ has left viewers both emotional and thrilled. Fans have long been eagerly anticipating the renewed on-screen chemistry between Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum, who play brothers in the series. The drama also features talented actors such as Kim So Yeon, Ryu Kyung Soo, Hwang Hee, and Kim Yong Ji. The show is all set to premiere next month, on May 6, 2023.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 drops latest trailer

tvN has just dropped the latest trailer for Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 starring Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Kim So Yeon. The trailer is a remarkable amalgam of just the right amount of highs and lows. The trailer reveals an interesting facet of the show’s new season. It showcases the complex equation of Lee Yeon and Lee Rang where one brother would let the another despise him. The latter is possibly done with the intention of preventing Lee Rang from not putting himself first.

As the trailer goes back and forth between the two brothers’ bittersweet equation and Lee Yeon’s life in 1938, viewers get a glimpse of Ryu Hong Joo (Kim So Yeon) giving her most on-brand smirk. The trailer, towards its conclusion, shows Lee Yeon indulging in a fair share of fights and tussles involving vintage riffles and sharp swords. The most flabbergasting part of the trailer comes when viewers get a glimpse of Lee Yeon targeting Cheon Moo Young (Ryu Kyung Soo).

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938: Synopsis

'Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938' is a sequel to the Korean fantasy drama 'Tale of the Nine-tailed', starring Lee Dong Wook. The upcoming series will continue to follow the journey of Lee Yeon, played by Lee Dong Wook, as he unexpectedly travels to the world of 1938. In this new setting, Lee Yeon reunites with Lee Rang, portrayed by Kim Bum, and meets Ryu Hong Joo, played by Kim So Yeon. The latter-mentioned events occur following an unexpected twist in Lee Yeon’s life. The new season promises to continue the thrilling and intriguing storyline.

