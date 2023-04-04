Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 main poster OUT: Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum and more walk with a mission

‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’ is premising a promising run as it premieres soon. The main poster stars its lead characters in a new look as they take on new challenges in the year 1938. The poster shows Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum, Ryu Kyung Soo, Hwang Hee and Kim Yong Ji. The story is expected to be a prequel to ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ sans actress Jo Bo Ah. Kim So Yeon has been paired with Lee Dong Wook in the main role.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

The main poster for the upcoming tvN fantasy K-drama stars the actors Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum, the two reprising their roles as Yi Yeon and Yi Rang respectively. Their looks are slightly different from the last season and this season is supposed to take place in the past of those in ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’. Kim So Yeon looks fierce in a red dress with a fedora hat on her head. Ryu Kyung Soo as Chun Moo Young takes on a new approach with a fire ball in his hand, marching ahead with determination in his eyes.

The poster has the words ‘The time where there is nothing left to protect. It’s time to hunt.’ Their background looks very chaotic as they return from a mission full of destruction with bodies lying in front of them. Some of them are carrying weapons like Yi Rang’s axe (Kim Bum) and Ryu Hong Joo’s sword (Kim So Yeon).

About Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 storyline

While Yi Rang and Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) come together at the end of ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’, a sudden happening has Lee Dong Wook’s character travel back in time to 1938 when things were much more different. His summon is very unexpected and is set to offer a different perspective into things including the gumiho’s hunting method. The show will focus on the equation between the Yi brothers as well as Yi Rang’s relationship with Ryu Hong Joo, the new female lead of the show.

‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’ will premiere on May 6 at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST) on tvN and TVING.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim So Yeon and more gather for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 script reading