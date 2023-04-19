Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938 teaser: Lee Dong Wook and Kim So Yeon are at cross roads; Kim Bum brings action

On April 19th, the production team of 'Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938' released a comprehensive preview video of the activities of Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook), a gumiho who will break through the era of confusion. What is the mission that awaits him in 1938, where colleagues and prey, bad relationships and ties coexist?

Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938:

'Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938' is a K-fantasy action drama in which Lee Yeon, a 'gumiho' who made an emergency landing in 1938 in an era of chaos, returns to the modern age. It returns in three years with more dynamic action, expanded scale, and characters from colorful tales on top of an original world view that exquisitely weaves indigenous gods and native monsters. This is a reunion between director Kang Shin Hyo and writer Han Woo Ri. Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum, Ryu Kyung Soo, Hwang Hee, and Kim Yong Ji appear.

The roles:

According to the production team, Lee Dong Wook will return as Lee Yeon, a nine-tailed fox with an unrivaled presence. Kim So Yeon shows a different transformation as 'Ryu Hong Ju', the owner of Myoyeongak, a top-notch restaurant in Gyeongseong, and a former western mountain god with tremendous strength. Kim Bum makes a comeback with 'Rang' in 1938, which was full of rebelliousness following last season, and heats up the strange combination play of the 'Yeon Rang' brothers again. In addition, Ryu Kyung Soo takes on the role of 'Cheon Moo Yeong', a former northern mountain god and once the 'only friend' of Lee Yeon and Hong Joo, increasing the level of dramatic immersion.

Preview teaser:

The preview video released by the production team read, “I’m Lee Yeon. The curtain opens with a confident introduction, “A hero of this era.” The mission given to him is to find the guardian stone and return before the end of the year. However, 'this era' that arrived in 1938 seems to be very different from expectations. The first thing that greets Lee Yeon is the dizzying greeting of Ryu Hong Joo (played by Kim So Yeon), a former western mountain god, saying, "It's been a while, fox." The smile of an old friend who is 'pretty but good at fighting' is kind but creepy. In the meantime, the one who makes Lee Yeon more creepy is herself in 1938. Lee Yeon of the past, who lost her mind with longing for Ah Eum (Jo Bo Ah) and cried out, "Why can't I be reincarnated?" Faced with his own dark history, Lee Yeon's face hardens.

