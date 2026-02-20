Tale of the Nine Tailed star Jo Bo Ah and husband welcome son 2 years after marriage

Actress Jo Bo Ah has become a mother! The 34-year-old and husband have added their first child, a son, to their family. This happy update comes approximately two years after their marriage. On Friday, the Korean star’s agency confirmed that she had given birth to a healthy baby and that she was recovering well.

Jo Bo Ah’s side confirms the birth of a baby boy

On the 20th of February, her agency XYZ Studio announced through an official note via OSEN, “We are pleased to share the joyful update that actor Jo Bo Ah has given birth to a son today.” They shared that both the actress and the baby are in good health and are resting comfortably amidst the love and congratulatory messages from her family.

They added, “We sincerely thank everyone who has shown warm interest and congratulations, and we ask for continued celebration and support for actor Jo Bo Ah as she welcomes this precious life. We kindly request unwavering interest and love for actor Jo Bo Ah’s future activities.”

Previously, in November 2025, her management label confirmed that she was expecting her first child and requested an understanding regarding the confidentiality of the due date and other such details. The actress married her non-celebrity husband in October 2024. The couple held a very private wedding in the presence of only their family members and close friends. It is said that she and her non-celebrity partner were dating for 10 years before deciding to tie the knot.

The dreamy ceremony was held at the famed Grand Walkerhill Hotel’s Aston House, where other celebrity couples, including Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin, Jisung-Lee Bo Young, and more had also conducted their weddings.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Dear Hongrang with Lee Jae Wook and also made a cameo appearance in Lee Junho starrer Cashero. Her next project is set to be Knock-Off, but the release remains a mystery amid Kim Soo Hyun's ongoing controversy.

ALSO READ: Jo Bo Ah reveals how her husband reacted to romantic scenes in Dear Hongrang; shares couple’s plans for kids