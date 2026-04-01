Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Tae Ri announces marriage plans to non-celebrity girlfriend in May

Extraordinary You actor Lee Tae Ri is off the market! The South Korean star shared his plans via his agency’s confirmation after initial reports of his marriage surfaced on the internet on April 1, 2026. He shared the happy update about his life with his fans via an official note, as reported by Sports Kyunghyang. They revealed that the wedding will take place in May; however, the exact details, such as the date, time, or venue, will not be revealed publicly due to the non-celebrity status of his would-be wife.

Lee Tae Ri confirms marriage to longtime girlfriend via notice

An official update was shared by the actor’s management agency with the world.

“Hello, this is Y1 Entertainment.

Actor Lee Tae Ri will be tying the knot this coming May to someone very special to him.

His fiancée is a non-celebrity, and based on deep trust and affection for one another, the two have promised to spend their lives together. The wedding ceremony will be held quietly and meaningfully, with only their families and close acquaintances in attendance.

Out of consideration for his non-celebrity fiancée and both families, we ask for your generous understanding that details of the ceremony—including the specific date, time, and venue—will not be disclosed.

We would be grateful if you could send warm blessings and support to actor Lee Tae Ri as he stands at a new starting line in life. Lee Tae Ri will continue to greet you with his best through a variety of projects as an actor. We sincerely thank you for the interest and love you always show, and we ask for your continued support for his journey ahead.

Thank you.”

Lee Tae Ri initially started out as a child actor in 1998 and went on to star in a few projects before returning with adult roles in 2012. Some of his contributions include K-dramas like The Moon Embracing the Sun, The Great Seer, Sword and Flower, Extraordinary You, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Young Lady and Gentleman, and more.

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