Talented soloist Jamie features in the remix version of Saweetie ft. Doja Cat's Best Friend

Rapper ChanMina has also participated in the song and the official track will be available on April 2. Read on to find out.

We love it when artists collaborate and create amazing music together. On March 26, Yonhap News carried out a report saying that talented soloist Jamie has joined hands with popular foreign female rappers to release new music! Warner Music Korea announced that Jamie has featured in the remix version of Saweetie ft. Doja Cat's Best Friend.

That's not all, Jamie, who has stood out as a vocalist so far, will show her rapping skills to fans. Japanese rapper ChanMina also participated in the feature. The song is a collaboration song between Korean, US, and Japanese female artists! Girl, power Indeed! Warner Music Korea was quoted saying, "Jamie is a musician who tries new music every time with her own colour and style without being trapped in the genre."

The original song Best Friend is produced by Dr Luke, a famous producer, and features the very talented rapper Doja Cat. After its release, it gained popularity, ranking 11th on the Billboard 'R&B/Hip-Hop' chart. We certainly cannot wait for this mega collab! The official track releases on April 2.

ALSO READ: Doja Cat gives insight into her battle with COVID 19: I couldn’t taste and my legs hurt

What do you think of this collaboration? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×