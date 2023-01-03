Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Dating Rumours: When the rumoured couple attended Diljit’s concert together-WATCH

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma of Gully Boy and Darlings fame hit the headlines recently after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year celebration in Goa went viral on social media. The two reportedly celebrated New Year 2023 together, and the videos and pictures from the party have only added fuel to the rumours of them dating each other. While neither Tamannaah nor Vijay have addressed or acknowledged it so far, fans have been digging videos and pictures where the two were spotted together in the recent past. Among those is also a video of the rumoured lovebirds attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert together. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert together

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Mumbai on December 9, 2022, as a part of his tour. The concert, which was held last month, was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted together by the paparazzi as they arrived at the concert venue. They were all smiles as they posed for a few pictures together for the paps before heading inside to attend the concert. Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a strappy white top with a cut-out paired with ripped jeans. Meanwhile, Vijay was seen in a black zipper, matching pants, and a black baseball cap. In case you haven’t watched the video yet, take a look at it below.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s alleged kissing video is going viral Fans spotted Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia celebrating New Year 2023 together. They were allegedly seen dancing together and while their faces aren’t visible, fans are convinced that Vijay and Tamannaah are kissing each other in the video clip that has now gone viral. Other pictures from the New Year celebration also surfaced on social media, and while Tamannaah opted for a pink sequinned dress, Vijay can be seen in a white shirt.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2 Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2. The two reportedly met on the sets, formed a bond during the shoot and became close since. Lust Stories 2 is expected to release on Netflix in the first quarter of 2023. The anthology film will consist of short films helmed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

ALSO READ: Rumoured lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma allegedly spotted kissing in Goa; Video goes viral