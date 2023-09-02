Tamil actor and comedian RS Sivaji dies at 66 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran Tamil actor RS Shivaji has passed away at the age of 66. On Saturday, September 2, he reportedly breathed his last after suffering from cardiac arrest. A Facebook post on the late actor's official handle has confirmed the news of his death. He is popularly known in Tamil cinema for his comic roles.

“My appa RS Shivaji had a cardiac arrest and has passed away suddenly. Appa’s body is at Narayani Apartments, Kamaraj Salai, RA Puram, Chennai 28. Thank you, everyone, for all your support at this hour,” the Facebook post from his handle read. Several productions like Sun Pictures, Lyca Productions and others paid tribute to Sivaji on his demise.

About RS Shivaji and his collabs with Kamal Haasan

RS Shivaji is the son of actor and producer MR Santhanam and the brother of Santhana Bharathi. He started his journey as an actor in the 1980s and worked in the film industry for over four years in his career span. Some of his well-known movies include Sathya, Apoorva Sagodharangal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Anbe Sivam, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Soorarai Pottru, Kolamavu Kokila, and Gargi.

RS Shivaji had a special connection with Kamal Haasan and his production house Raaj Kamal Films International. He worked for many films in the production house. Shivaji and Kamal collaborated in many films, including Vikram (1986), Sathya, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, etc. He is also famously known for his comedy line, "Sir! Neenga Engeyo Poiteenga, sir" from the Kamal Haasan starrer Apoorva Sagodharargal. Besides acting, Shivaji's career skills extended to assistant direction, sound design, and line production for multiple Tamil films.

Apart from comedy roles, he also played supporting characters like dad roles in several blockbuster films. His performance in Sai Pallavi's Gargi won huge applause from the audience. He also acted as Nayanthara's dad in Kolamavu Kokila and won audiences' hearts. He was last seen in Yogi Babu's Lucky Man, which was released last Friday.

ALSO READ: 'Wish nobody experiences the pain': Vijay Raghavendra recalls wife Spandana's last moments, expresses grief