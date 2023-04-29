Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy, who produced 9 films of Ajith Kumar, passes away

Noted Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passed away on Saturday due to a long-term illness. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. The last rites of the producer are scheduled to take place in Chennai. He is known for bankrolling Ajith Kumar's films in Kollywood.

About SS Chakravarthy as producer

SS Chakravarthy bankrolled films under his production house NIC Arts and produced almost twenty films with superstars like Ajith Kumar, Vikram, and Simbu among others. He reportedly produced eight to nine films including Vaali, Mugavaree, Citizen, Red, Villain, Anjaneya, Ji, and Varalaru, which became blockbuster hits. He also made films le Kadhal Sadugudu with Vikram, Kaalai, and Vaalu with Silambarasan TR.

He also launched his son in the film industry under his production banner. The producer’s son, Johnny also known as Imran Chakravarthy, made his acting debut in Renigunta, which he produced. He also bankrolled his son's next film, 18 Vayasu. The film also featured his daughter Shakeel Nila Chakravarthy.

Made acting debut

SS Chakravarthy made his acting debut in a Tamil film titled Thopi in 2015. He acted in the recently released web series 'Vilangu' starring Vemal and Ineya. He played a police officer in the web series.

