TAN members part ways after 2 years since debut; leader Changsun breaks the news in heartfelt letter to fans

TAN leader Changsun, in a heartfelt letter to fans, has announced that he is stepping down as the leader of the group while the members pursue solo careers. This announcement comes after 2 years since the seven-member group debuted in March 2022.

On June 29, TAN leader Changsun shared heartbreaking news with fans through a touching letter on the group's official fan cafe, revealing that TAN will be parting ways two years after their debut. In his candid message, Changsun expressed deep gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout his nearly 10-year journey in the idol industry. He reflected on the challenges and joys of his career, highlighting the pivotal role fans played in keeping him motivated.

"I've worked really hard for nearly 10 years," Changsun wrote, "But the real reason behind all of it was because of the people who love me, the people who are happy because of me, especially our supportive family, friends, and most importantly, our fans!" He fondly recalled his time with TAN, emphasizing the cherished memories created with the members and their beloved fanbase, Soda.

Acknowledging the difficulties and uncertainties ahead, including his military service obligations, Changsun expressed hope for a future reunion of TAN. Despite the group's decision to go their separate ways for now, he hinted at his continued passion for dance and a potential return to the stage in some form.

As fans bid farewell to TAN, Changsun concluded with a message of gratitude and love saying, "Thank you so much for making me happy during this time. I have so many memories that I want to say goodbye to each one individually and have a lot of affection."

More about TAN

TAN, formerly known as T.A.N. (To All Nations) have swiftly carved their way into the K-pop industry since their debut in 2022. Comprising seven talented members, namely; Changsun, Jooan, Jaejun, Sunghyuk, Hyunyeop, Taehoon, and Jiseong, the group gained prominence through MBC's survival show, The Wild Idol.

Each member brings unique experience, with backgrounds ranging from previous group memberships to solo endeavors, enriching their dynamic as a unit. Recently, TAN captivated audiences with their releases like the EPs 1TAN and 2TAN, featuring hits like Du Du Du, Louder, and Walking On The Moon.

They've expanded their reach internationally, holding showcases in Japan and making appearances in diverse locations from the Philippines to the Dominican Republic.

