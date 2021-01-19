Tandav: Ali Abbas Zafar REVEALS they are in talks with I&B ministry to resolve concerns related to the series

Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer Tandav premiered on January 15, 2021. It has been backed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It was only the other day that Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime but it didn’t take much time for the web series to make headlines after the same. The political drama has now been mired in multiple controversies as a result of which it has also come under the radar of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar who has helmed the series earlier issued an apology by stating that the makers did not intend to offend anyone’s sentiments.

The filmmaker who is accredited with movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan has now shared yet another tweet in which he states that they are still in talks with the I&B ministry regarding the matter. He writes, “We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly.”

We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly. https://t.co/Yp8kogTlvs — ali abbas zafar (aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

Earlier, an FIR was also filed in Lucknow against the makers of Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Not only that but a political leader in Mumbai had also lodged another complaint earlier on similar grounds. Meanwhile, Tandav features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, and others in the lead roles. According to media reports, security has been tightened outside Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Mumbai owing to the controversies revolving around the series.

