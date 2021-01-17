Tandav: Amazon Prime India Officials summoned by I&B Ministry over controversy around the web series

After Tandav left social media users raging for their anti-Hindu content, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime over the controversy.

Since Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav series release on Amazon Prime on 15th January, social media has been buzzing with criticism over the series. Many social media users believe that the series has used Hindu-phobic content and have been rallying to ban and remove the series. After creating a stir in the country, now it is being reported that Indian officials of streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will be summoned by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, in connection with the controversy around the web series.

As soon as this news went live, netizens had a lot to say about it. While some support the movement and some are questioning it, most people are angry towards the web series. Scroll down to see what Twitterati had to say about the streaming platform being summoned over the drama.

One user said: “Summon won’t help,aise summon Twitter ko bhi diya kai baar. Kya result nikla? Ban them instantly & then ask for explanation. Force them to remove hinduphobic contents from their platforms.. arrest a few officials & actors…”

While one user even made a video and posted it with the hashtag #BanTandavNow, saying: “@PrakashJavdekar @myogiadityanath @PMOIndia Please ban TANDAV web series immediately. It is a kind request to take a strong legal action against the makers and actors for hurting our religious sentiments, spreading profanity, hatred & communal violence”

One user tweeted: “Every time public won’t outrage on Social media @PrakashJavdekar Sir . Regulations of OTT platform is needed. Why it is like they can get license to hurt religious sentiments at the earliest and then repair the damage done?”

While one simply commented: “If you don't like it then don't watch it - SC”

