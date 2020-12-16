Tandav First Look: Saif Ali Khan looks impressive as a powerful politician; Makers to release teaser tomorrow

Saif Ali Khan is coming up with his second OTT project Tandav which will feature him as a politician.

Saif Ali Khan has been on a roll lately. After all, he has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush. While each movie will be highlighting the actor’s versatility, the Nawab of Pataudi is back with another surprise for his massive fan following as he has announced his upcoming web series titled as Tandav. Adding on to people’s excitement, creator and director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared the first look of the series on social media.

To note, Saif will be seen playing the role of a politician in Tandav. In the first look poster, the Nawab of Pataudi was seen wearing a grey coloured kurta and pyjama with a dark grey coloured jacket. He was facing the crowd and was seen raising his fist which was showing him in a powerful position. It is reported that Tandav will be addressing various political situations and conflicts. While sharing the first look poster, Ali mentioned that the teaser of Tandav will be releasing tomorrow.

Take a look at Tandav’s first look featuring Saif Ali Khan:

Apart from Saif, the political drama will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover in key roles. Tandav will mark Saif’s second OTT project after Sacred Games.

As of now, Saif is making the headlines for his upcoming movie Adipurush wherein he will be seen playing the role of Lankesh. The actor landed had landed in troubled water lately after he made a controversial remark saying that the movie will try to justify Ravan’s abduction of Sita and his war against Lord Ram. Following this, a case has also been filed against him and director Om Raut.

