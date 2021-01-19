Tandav makers planning to rename web series and cut scenes from Saif Ali Khan starrer amid outrage?

A latest report reveals that Tandav's makers are now considering a name change. Not just that, key scenes from the series may also be snipped off.

The first big series to hit the OTT screens this year has landed in troubled waters. Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover among others has been facing massive backlash since its release for hurting religious Hindu sentiments. With multiple complaints registered against the makers, Zafar issued an apology on Monday evening.

However, a latest Mid-Day report reveals that Tandav's makers are now considering a name change. Not just that, key scenes from the series may also be snipped off.

A source from the show's creative team revealed to Mid-Day that the apology seems to have satisfied the Information & Broadcasting ministry for now. "The team offered to tender an apology, which appeared to satisfy the ministry for the time being. Soon after, the head honchos of the platform had another meeting with the key players of Amazon US, and drafted the official statement in consultation with them and creative stakeholders, including director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Himanshu Sharma."

Addressing the changes, the source added, "They are considering snipping the scene as the last resort. An internal discussion has begun about rechristening the show Dilli, thus avoiding any reference to Lord Shiva."

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

In its apology statement, Zafar and the Tandav team said, "The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or insult any institution, political party or person."

