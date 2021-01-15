Tandav Review: Saif Ali Khan's half baked political drama is as basic as it gets.

Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav seems to be the result of some thrilling ideas on paper which fail to play out onscreen. Read our review below.

Series Name: Tandav

Tandav Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Tandav Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Rating: 2.5/5

In the year 2020 the streaming space gave us multiple reasons to cheer as a variety of content kept us entertained. But looks like 2021 is off to a rocky start. The first big web series of this year, Tandav, has officially released on Amazon Prime Video and it misses a mile from its intriguing trailer and character posters. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is set in the high-profile lanes of India's capital New Delhi with a political family at the centre of it.

With Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, the next promising young leader of JLD, the character is ruthless, thinks no end of himself and will go to any extent to make the chair his own. But it is Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore who tames him and brings him back to reality.

Saif's character is all things exciting, understandable why the actor would want to play such a heavy duty role. But his performance does very little to make you feel that he's been ignored in party politics as the privileged son of the country's Prime Minister. Remember Saif in Sacred Games? The actor made us root for him in his hapless and hopeless avatar as Sartaj with his performance that left a lot unsaid but yet relatable.

While the battle for power via manipulation is at centerstage, Tandav runs on multiple tracks with a new character being introduced almost every episode. Zafar explores many of these characters simply on the surface and loses a potential track that probably could've set apart Tandav. The series is riddled with cliches, thanks to its filmy dialogues like 'I'm not a terrorist' and 'Itne paise mai itnaich milega'.

While the first episode of Tandav sets up the stage for the big drama, the series seems to go only downhill from there as Zafar and his team simply dumb down everything for the viewer. While it does manage to grip your attention in parts, it fails to keep you hooked, courtesy the plethora of tracks that Zafar fails to navigate masterfully.

Should you consider watching Tandav?

On the whole, the show dishes out average performances with only actor Sunil Grover holding his own and shining the brightest. As Gurpal Chauhan, Grover manages to draw back our attention every time he appears on screen. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also has one of the most interesting character arcs and the actor does justice to it.

With everything made to look too easy, Tandav seems to be the result of some thrilling ideas on paper which fail to play out onscreen. The series has its twists and turns, but the audience gets a half baked version and mediocre performances. You can watch Tandav on Amazon Prime Video but remember it's no Sacred Games or Paatal Lok.

ALSO READ: Tandav Twitter Reactions: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia starrer gets mixed response from netizens

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×