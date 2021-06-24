Tandav’s Shobhit Johri shares his views on usage of social media: It’s wrong to use it as an ego massage tool

Shobhit Johri believes social media should be used responsibly and should not be misused.

Social media has been one of the most important elements in our lives these days. It is not just a platform to stay updated about the happenings around the world but it has also been a way to stay connected with people from all across the world. This isn’t all. Social media platforms have also been a place to express opinions and at times social media does get toxic too. Amid this, Shobhit Johri, who was seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav, has shared his views on the usage of social media and stated that it should be used more responsibly.

The actor stated, “Just like we behave responsibly at home, we should also be the same at our workplace and everywhere we go, even on social media. When we have the ability to differentiate between right and wrong, we must think at least once before doing something. The same should be remembered when we are posting/sharing something or commenting on social media. More so when you are an actor because a lot of people follow you and believe that you are on the right track”.

Shobit also emphasised that while social media has managed to keep everyone intrigued during the lockdown, it should not be used as an ego massage tool. “Social media is a platform which has made it easier for people to connect with each other, hence, it cannot be fake. But some people would always be there who would try to misuse any good things/advantage, and they should not be given importance or encouraged. Social media has kept all of us entertained during the lockdowns and no work/work from home scenario. It’s wrong to use it as an ego massage tool or fret about what to post on a daily basis to grab everyone’s attention. You have to be real in that world to aur kripya ego ko chulhe mein jala dein,” he added.

