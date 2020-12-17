  1. Home
Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan set to dabble in politics with Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover in high octane drama

The brief 40-second Tandav teaser introduces us not only to Saif Ali Khan but also shows snippets of the characters who will be involved in this power play. Check it out below.
December 17, 2020
Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan set to dabble in politics with Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover in high octane drama
After reinventing himself with the super successful Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is returning to previously conquered territory with his second web series. This time on Amazon Prime Video, Saif is all set to enter the world of politics as a politician himself in Tandav. The series' teaser was dropped today and Saif can be seen donning the hat of a powerful politician. The brief 40-second teaser introduces us not only to Saif but also shows snippets of the characters who will be involved in this power play. 

Apart from Saif, the political drama will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover in key roles. The teaser opens with a comment on the state of politics in the country -- 'Iss Desh mai jo pradhan mantri hai wohi raja hai' (The one who is the country's Prime Minister is the true king)." The camera then pans wide and shows a large party gathering awaiting their poltician's arrival and then walks in Saif looking sharp and suave.   

The actor exudes charisma and makes for an extremely believable politician. The teaser then introduces us to the various characters involved in this power play. Dimple Kapadia, Sara Jane Dias, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as a student activist, Sunil Grover and his evil laugh, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea and Anup Soni among others. 

Check out the Tandav teaser below: 

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is being bank rolled by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The web series is set to release on January 15, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.  

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan's understanding of working women: I believe that it comes from his mother

Credits :Pinkvilla

