Tandav Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia clash in this promising political drama; Sunil Grover impresses

The year 2020 was a great one for streaming content across platforms. The audiences were in for a treat as a variety of content kept us entertained through the lockdown. One such platform was Amazon prime video which dished out Indian content on a regular basis. And now the first offering for 2021 is yet another intense, political drama titled Tandav. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Sunil Grover among others, the makers dropped the Tandav trailer today.

In the teaser earlier, we had seen Saif Ali Khan as the powerful politician and the trailer gives us a deeper insight into the characters and political drama. In the trailer, Saif Ali Khan's rich political family history plays a role as he loses a loved one. His character clashes with Dimple Kapadia who is on the other end playing her cards carefully to come to power.

Several characters form the narrative in Tandav but the trailer shines light on Sunil Grover as Saif's right hand and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub who plays the fierce college student leader. Ali Abbas Zafar's political game definitely looks promising and the actors sure make it even more intriguing.

Check out the Tandav trailer below:

Tandav will be Saif's second outing in the web space after the super successful and popular Sacred Games. As for Dimple Kapadia, who was recently seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, will be making her debut on OTT.

The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Kumud Mishra and Sarah-Jane Dias in pivotal roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is being bankrolled by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The web series is set to release on January 15, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

What are your thoughts on the Tandav trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

