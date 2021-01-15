  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tandav Twitter Reactions: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia starrer gets mixed response from netizens

Saif Ali Khan's political drama has been backed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Read on to know the netizens' verdict on the series.
Mumbai
Tandav Twitter Reactions: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia starrer gets mixed response from netizens
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most awaited series, Tandav finally premiered on January 15, 2021. The 9-episode drama witnesses performances by an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, and others. The trailer of the political drama had already created a wave of excitement earlier and the same goes in the case of the main series that is now available on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime. Now, it’s time for the Twitter reactions.

The netizens have also begun giving their verdict after having watched the series. From what we can see is that it has got a mixed response from Twitterverse. On the positive front, many of them praised the stellar performances given by actors, especially by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunil Grover. Meanwhile, many others praised Ali Abbas Zafar for creating another masterpiece. However, a few other netizens weren’t much happy with the series and termed it a controversial one. 

A few of them said that the political drama is full of negativity. Meanwhile, another netizen said that the end of the series is slow and nonchalant. On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier reportedly revealed that he already has got the script ready for the second season of Tandav. He is said to have written the same during the lockdown period in Dehradun. The filmmaker also hopes that the second season will go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, check out the Twitter reactions below:

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar compares Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav to test cricket, reveals season 2 script is good to go

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea on Saif Ali Khan's performance in Tandav: When you say action, you see a fine actor
Ali Abbas Zafar compares Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav to test cricket, reveals season 2 script is good to go
Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav shot inside Pataudi Palace, actor says he was nervous but 'made an exception'
Tandav Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia clash in this promising political drama; Sunil Grover impresses
Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan set to dabble in politics with Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover in high octane drama
Tandav First Look: Saif Ali Khan looks impressive as a powerful politician; Makers to release teaser tomorrow