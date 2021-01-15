Tandav Twitter Reactions: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia starrer gets mixed response from netizens

Saif Ali Khan's political drama has been backed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Read on to know the netizens' verdict on the series.

One of the most awaited series, Tandav finally premiered on January 15, 2021. The 9-episode drama witnesses performances by an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, and others. The trailer of the political drama had already created a wave of excitement earlier and the same goes in the case of the main series that is now available on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime. Now, it’s time for the Twitter reactions.

The netizens have also begun giving their verdict after having watched the series. From what we can see is that it has got a mixed response from Twitterverse. On the positive front, many of them praised the stellar performances given by actors, especially by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunil Grover. Meanwhile, many others praised Ali Abbas Zafar for creating another masterpiece. However, a few other netizens weren’t much happy with the series and termed it a controversial one.

A few of them said that the political drama is full of negativity. Meanwhile, another netizen said that the end of the series is slow and nonchalant. On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier reportedly revealed that he already has got the script ready for the second season of Tandav. He is said to have written the same during the lockdown period in Dehradun. The filmmaker also hopes that the second season will go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, check out the Twitter reactions below:

WhoSunilGrover he nailed the serious character, never been fan of him but today he convinced that he is one of most finest actor in bollywood, he took away the charm from saifalikhan. We want to see him more in some serious and meaty roles.#Tandav #TandavOnPrime — i231 (hyderabadi231) January 14, 2021

Just finished watching #Tandav on PrimeVideoIN. Great screenplay and direction and a nice star cast! Really impressed with WhoSunilGrover

It has a lot of suspense going into the season 2.... So yeah... Go n watch!!!! aliabbaszafar — Kabir (TheCursedBoy14) January 14, 2021

Tandav's story is inspired from real Indian politics and incident happened recently,

I know this web-series will go through too much controversy and criticism

But this Web-series is worth for your time #TandavOnPrime#mustwatchtandav#tandav — Gautam Singh Rajput (GautamS74760023) January 14, 2021

After watching 1st episode of Tandav... PrimeVideoIN I could sense that ye bahut controversy create karne wala hai#tandav — Mohineet Kumar (MohineetK) January 14, 2021

Hey @PrimeVideoIN, right now I have finished #Tandav and I can say it was good and enough to watch out. But the script of #Tandav was slow and ending was literally nonchalant. However let it be go.

Waiting for #Familyman2. — Chandan Raj (iam_raaaaj) January 14, 2021

Two episodes into #Tandav but not impressed. Didn't find it gripping. Too early to say maybe. #TandavOnPrime — Somrita Ghosh (Somrita_Ghosh) January 14, 2021

Done with #Tandav Engaging, Fast paced ..aliabbaszafar directional WhoSunilGrover is exceptional and his most powerful performance

Give it a try.. #SaifAliKhan is powerful — Radhe (being_salmanism) January 14, 2021

