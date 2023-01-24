Tang Wei and Park Hae Il starrer Decision to Leave generates buzz before Oscars 2023 nominations

With so much appreciation for Tang Wei and Park Hae Il starrer and Park Chan Wook directed Decision to Leave generated on Twitter and Instagram due to the upcoming nominations at the Oscar 2023 and the energy can be felt! The film has already received nominations and wins in various places like Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where Park Chan Wook won Best Director and nominations at the 94th Academy awards!

One fan said on Twitter, “FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION, Best Cinematography: AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, THE BATMAN, DECISION TO LEAVE, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE and NOPE” or another fan said that Tang Wei should be considered for the Best Actress nomination as well as Park Chan Wook for best director. There were hundreds of tweets like this where the fans were talking about the beauty of the film, storyline, characters, directing and more.

Decision To Leave’s other nominations:

Park Chan Wook's 'Decision to Leave’ was nominated in two categories at this year's British Academy Awards. It is the first time in three years since director Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' in 2020 that a Korean film has been nominated in more than two categories at this awards ceremony. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced the final list of candidates for the 76th event on January 19th (local time). Director Park's 'Decision to Leave' was nominated for two categories: Best Director and Best Non-English Film.

This is the first time Park Chan Wook's film has been nominated for the Best Director category at the British Academy Awards, and the second time since ‘The Handmaiden’ in 2017 that it has been nominated for the Best Non-English Film Award .'The Handmaiden' also succeeded in winning awards. It is the second time that a Korean film has been nominated in more than two categories, after director Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' in 2020.

About the film:

It depicts the romance between a detective named Hae Jun, who investigates the death of a middle-aged man after falling from a mountain, and Seorae, the wife of the deceased man. Actor Park Hae Il played Hae Jun, and Tang Wei played Seorae. At the time of screening at the film festival, most of the media around the world rated it highly enough to call it a "masterpiece".

