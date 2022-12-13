Tang Wei and Park Hae Il starrer ‘Decision To Leave’ nominated at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Monday, December 12, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed that Park Chan Wook's highly acclaimed romantic mystery film titled Decision to Leave has scored a prestigious nomination for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards 2023. This will be the 80th Golden Globe award show.

The beloved Tang Wei and Park Hae Il starrer titled ‘Decision To Leave’ has received a nomination in the 80th Golden Globe award show for the category of Best Picture (Non-English Language.) Not too long ago, the award was formerly titled Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language).

Other nominations competing with ‘Decision to Leave’

Apart from ‘Decision to Leave,’ the other movies that are nominated as competitors for the same Golden Globe Award are: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Argentina, 1985,’ ‘Close,’ and ‘RRR.’ In 2020, the award was won by a Korean movie titled ‘Parasite’ which was actually the first Korean film to receive a Golden Globe. In 2021, the same award was earned by ‘Minari.’

‘Decision to Leave’ - Awards

Not too long ago, Park Chan Wook bagged the award for being the Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival for his movie 'Decision to Leave.’ The movie also earned six more awards including the Best Picture Award at the 2022 Blue Dragon Film Awards. The movie has bagged several other accolades including multiple awards from Asian Journalists Association, Buil Film Awards, Chunsa Film Art Awards, among many others.

The most awaited Golden Globe Awards 2023 is all set to broadcast live on January 10 at 8 PM ET. (6:30 AM IST.)

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat