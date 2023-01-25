Tang Wei, Park Hae Il starrer Decision to Leave misses out on Oscars 2023 nominations

Park Chan Wook 's film 'Decision to Leave' was not nominated for the Oscars 2023 in the International Feature Film category. On January 24th, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the final list of nominees for the 95th Oscars Ceremony through an online live broadcast.

About Decision to Leave:

Decision to Leave was previously listed on the list of 15 preliminary candidates for the International Film category, but was not included in the final nominations. Decision to Leave is a melodramatic thriller about detective Hae Jun (Park Hae Il), who is tasked with investigating an accidental death, feeling suspicious and interested in Seorae (Tang Wei), the wife of the deceased.

When director Park Chan Wook's 'Decision to Leave' failed to make it to the final nomination for this year's Oscars’ International Feature Film category, local media outlets in the United States responded with "a completely unexpected result." The local media described the elimination of the nomination for Decision to Leave as "an embarrassing decision", citing the fact that director Jordan Peele's mystery horror Nope was not even listed in a single category.

Other wins and nominations:

This work received the Best Director Award at the Cannes International Film Festival in May last year and attracted attention from audiences around the world.At the time of screening at the film festival, it was praised enough to be evaluated as a "masterpiece" by the audience and critics with one voice. In Korea, it was released at the end of June last year and 1.89 million people watched it.

'Decision to Leave' was not a finalist at the Academy Awards, but at the British Academy Awards (BAFTA) held in London, England on February 19th, the film was nominated in two categories: Best Director and Best Non-English Film. Although the cast and crew had failed to win the award, he was nominated at the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards held earlier.

