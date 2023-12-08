TAN’s Walking on the Moon becomes first K-pop song to be launched into space via Celestis' cosmic capsule

K-pop group TAN is all set to launch their song Walking on the Moon into deep space. Yes, you read it right! Celestis Inc. has collaborated with K-pop boy group TAN to send its song into the cosmos on December 24 via a deep-space time capsule.

With this feat, TAN's song will become the first K-pop musical project to be sent into space, as stated by its agency Think Entertainment in a press release.

For the unversed, Celestis, Inc is a memorial space flight company that sends cremated human remains to space, which is known as space burial. Celestis launched its first mission back in 1997.

TAN’s Walking on the Moon will be the first K-pop song to be sent into space

According to the reports, the upcoming memorial spaceflight by Celestis will take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on December 24. While announcing the one-of-a-kind collaboration between two fields - space exploration and K-pop music - the Co-Founder and CEO of Celestis, Charles Chafer, stated, “We welcome the music of TAN aboard our ‘Cosmic Archive.”

Wondering what’s inside the Celestis’ spaceflight? Along with TAN’s Walking on the Moon song, the cosmic capsule will be carrying the cremated remains, DNA and data of around 200 individuals (including Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry).

More about TAN boy group:

TAN is a seven-member boy group, consisting of Changsun, Jooan, Lee Jae-jun, Seo Sung-hyuk, Hyunyeop, Taehoon and Jiseong. Its name TAN is actually an acronym for ‘To All Nations.’ After competing in the reality show Extreme Debut: Wild Idol, TAN made its debut in March 2022 with its first EP titled 1TAN.

TAN’s song Walking on the Moon, which has been selected for the space burial mission, was released in July 2022. It was the title track of TAN’s second mini album 2TAN.

Take a look at the official music video of TAN’s Walking on the Moon:

