TARGET: Shin Hye Sun falls into dangerous game with serial killer in terrifying poster and trailer

PLUS M released the official poster and trailer for TARGET with Shin Hye Sun, Kim Sung Kyun, Kang Tae Oh and others. The official poster of TARGET is overpowering with the extraordinary eyes and look of Soo Hyun (played by Shin Hye Sun), who catches the killer and second hand exchange which shows the truth and the anticipation of the pressing moment. Soo Hyun faces a screen with a look on the exchange site, and between the cracks on the screen, the words on the poster says, "I exchanged recycled things with a killer today." Likewise, Shin Hye Sun's extreme appearance is noteworthy, catching different befuddling feelings like trepidation, dread, and urgency of Soo Hyun, who confronted the shocking circumstance of second hand exchanging with a killer in one instance.

TARGET trailer starring Shin Hye Sun, Kim Sung Kyun and Kang Tae Oh:

The trailer released after shows an elevated degree of immersion that makes the watchers unable to take their eyes off briefly with the pressing turn of events and outrageous tension. Soo Hyun gets back following a tiring day, and out of nowhere the PC screen turns on and Soo Hyun is stunned to see the screen that says "Did you come home early today?" After confirming the broken washing machine that was delivered through the second-hand transaction, Soo Hyun becomes enraged at the fact that she has been conned and finds the con artist directly on a site for secondhand transactions.

Shin Hye Sun as Soo Hyun in TARGET:

Soo Hyun, who writes in response to every post, "This guy is a scammer. Watch out" and cautions many others. She gets a compromising message saying "Quit talking as though you know my life." After that day, obscure unpleasant things begin to occur, for example, somebody visiting Soo Hyun's home. The pressure is boosted as somebody watching Soo Hyun takes off, impacting, and shocking her further. Extreme suspense and increased expectations for the film were created by the tense moment when Soo Hyun entered the house and could not even look back in fear and shock at the sound of the door opening from behind.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, NewJeans’ ETA featured during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Pre-Show