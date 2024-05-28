Tarot stills: Cho Yeo Jeong plays warm and strong single mother, Dex embodies charismatic delivery driver in upcoming thriller

Singles' Inferno's Dex is all set to make his acting debut with the much-anticipated horror series Tarot which will be released in June 2024. Cho Yeo Jeong, Park Ha Sun, Seo Ji Hoon, Ko Kyu Pil and more will be appearing as the main characters in the drama.

DEX appeared as a contestant in Single's Inferno Season 2 and was a part of the panelists in the third season. He shot to fame through the show and has also appeared in a few reality shows.

Tarot stills: Cho Yeo Jeong plays warm and strong single mother, Dex appears as 'Delivery King'

On May 28, STUDIO X+U dropped the stills from their much-awaited drama Tarot. The stills revealed the warm and caring nature of Paarsite actor Cho Yeo Jeong's character Ji Woo who is a single working mother. Singles' Inferno's Dex would appear as the delivery person Dong In who fears nothing and delivers parcels to mysterious places. See the latest stills below.

More about Tarot

Tarot is an upcoming horror drama which will tell seven different mysterious spooky stories. It is set to release on June 14. The drama will involve tarot card reading and their interpretations to provide the audience with thrill and suspense. Cho Yeo Jeong, Park Ha Sun, Dex, Seo Ji Hoon, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Seong Tae, Ham Eun Jung, and Oh Yu Jin will be appearing in Tarot.

The project has been directed by Choi Byeong Gil who is also known for Missing 9 and High Class and the screenplay is written by Kyung Min Seok.

The story revolves around a mystery that unfolds as people who live in reality face the eerie fate of the Tarot card's prediction. The main characters receive tarot cards and since that moment their destiny is cursed by these mysterious cards.

