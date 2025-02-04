Tastefully Yours: Go Min Si's special recipe brings Kang Ha Neul to her restaurant commencing food battle

On February 4, Netflix unveiled its South Korean content line-up for the second quarter of 2025. The list includes exciting dramas of varied genres, including Go Min Si and Kang Ha Neul's Tastefully Yours. This unique drama is about cooking battles between efficient cooks. Its new still shows the lead characters' chemistry, heightening the excitement for the release of the series.



The romance comedy follows the captivating story of Han Beom Woo (played by Kang Ha Neul), a wealthy chaebol heir of a large food company, who embarks on a mission to find unique food recipes. He comes across chef Mo Yeon Ju (Go Min Si) during his recipe-hunting spree and navigates rivalry, love and growth with her. In the recently released still of the leads, Han Beom Woo exudes magnate vibes in a white blazer suit and black shades – a classic representation of old money.

Mo Yeon Ju's special recipe brings him to her humble restaurant. He looks curiously at her, probably to inquire about her recipe. She seems to be engaging in cooking when the guest pays her a visit. The neatly organised kitchen sees the presence of two very contrasting characters– one who is striving to build a name for herself and another who is getting prepared to take over his family business.

However, the one common factor between them is their love for food and new culinary creations. Han Beom Woo must create a never-tasting recipe to ensure to protects his inheritance from his brother, who is set to give him equal competition. During his food quest, he gets involved in initial animosity and kitchen rivalry with Mo Yeon Ju. Rich lad Han Beom Woo goes through hell as he tries to cook in a humble setting like Mo Yeon Ju.

In the Tastefully Yours still, he is seen making weird expressions due to the heavy smoke coming from the cooking pot. However, the leads gradually navigate personal transformations, ultimately discovering the joy of unexpected love. The food-themed 10-episode drama will premiere on Netflix in Q2 this year.