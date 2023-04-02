Taxi Driver 2 and Woo Do Hwan starrer Joseon Attorney receive their highest ratings so far

‘Taxi Driver 2’ premiered on February 17, 2023. The show’s release was met with high viewership ratings and cemented the premiere as a strong start. ‘Joseon Attorney’ starring Woo Do Hwan and WJSN Bona was released just 2 days ago on March 31. With the release of its 2nd episode last night, the show saw a sharp rise in its viewership ratings. On account of a report by Nielsen Korea, it was revealed that K-drama ‘Taxi Driver 2’ amassed a nationwide viewership rating of 18.3%. The aforementioned rating is the highest for both seasons of Taxi Driver and has also made ‘Taxi Driver 2’ the most-watched show in South Korea this week.

Popular K-dramas this week

MBC’s latest release 'Joseon Attorney' airs in the same time slot as ‘Taxi Driver 2’ and it still managed to increase its average nationwide rating to 2.9%. Other popular shows right now include ‘The Real Has Come’, ‘Divorce Attorney Shin’ and ‘Pandora: Beneath The Paradise’. ‘The Real Has Come’ has dropped 3 episodes so far and has managed to gain a viewership rating of around 18%. ‘Divorce Attorney Shin’ on the other hand has an average viewership rating of 6%. Penthouse fame Lee Ji Ah starrer ‘Pandora: Beneath The Paradise’ showed a dip in its viewership ratings when it dropped to 3.6% this week.

Taxi Driver 2 premiered earlier this year, on February 17. The show is inspired by a webtoon of the same title and has an interesting plot. ‘Taxi Driver 2’ revolves around a special taxi service that caters to the needs of anyone who has been wronged and cannot seek revenge on their own. The show was welcomed by viewers with high viewership ratings and refuses to be dethroned as one of the most-watched shows in South Korea right now.

Joseon Attorney

'Joseon Attorney' is a new historical K-drama released by MBC that premiered just 2 days ago on April 1. The show’s cast includes ‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ fame Woo Do Hwan and girl group WJSN’s member Bona. Bona previously made her mark as an actress with her role in ‘Twenty-five Twenty-one’. 'Joseon Attorney' revolves around a shrewd attorney who manipulates the workings of law to get the verdicts that he wants and a princess in disguise who leads a double life.

