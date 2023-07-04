Taxi Driver 2, Doctor Cha and Dr. Romantic 3 top Half Yearly K-drama rating rankings; Full list HERE

Taxi Driver 2, Doctor Cha, and Dr. Romantic 3 ranked in the top 3 in K-drama rankings for the first half of 2023. The half-yearly ranking is out and we see a lot of JTBC dramas on the list like Doctor Cha, Agency, The Good Bad Mother, and more.

Top 10 K-drama of 2023 so far

Lee Je Hoon's Taxi Driver 2 ranked No. 1 with around 15.9 percent of household ratings and 6.4 percent 20-49 age group's household viewership became one of the four SBS drama hits on the list. On rank 2 we see Um Jeong Hwa's Doctor Cha with 13.9 percent of household viewership ratings, the JTBC drama with the highest ratings in the list.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung's Dr. Romantic 3 took third place on the list with 13.8 percent from household viewership ratings which reigned at No. 1 for many weeks on the most buzzworthy weekly K-drama rankings. Crash Course in Romance starring Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon ranked No. 4 with 12.1 percent of household viewership ratings. On rank No. 5, we see Kim Tae Ri currently airing K-drama Revenant with 11.2 percent of household viewership ratings.

JTBC drama Agency starring Son Na Eun ranked at No. 6 with 10.5 percent from household viewership ratings. Lee Sun Kyun and Moon Chae Won's Payback took the 7th spot with 10.0 percent from household viewership ratings. The last three K-dramas are all from the same networking channel JTBC. The Good Bad Mother featuring Ra Mi Ran and Lee Do Hyun with 8.6 percent rantings from household viewership at rank 8. Lee Jun Ho and YoonA currently airing K-drama King the Land also made it to the last at spot No. 9 with 8.4 percent household viewership ratings. Last but not least is Netflix's Divorce Attorney Shin at No. 10 with 7.4 percent ratings.

K-dramas which were popular in households with people of the young age group of 20-49 are as follows:

Taxi Driver 2, Crash Course in Romance, Dr. Romantic 3, Revenant, Doctor Cha, Payback, Agency, Tales of the Nine Tailed 1928, King the Land, and The Good Bad Mother respectively.

