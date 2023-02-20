Taxi Driver 2 Episode 1 and 2 Review: Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin and Kim Eui Sung reunite for dangerous missions

From the first episode, the drama quickly unravels the process of severely punishing criminals who do not reflect. Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) shared sexual exploitation and illegal filming, but ended up being punished. To punish the perpetrators, he disguised himself and infiltrated the prison, and with the help of Rainbow Transportation employees, he succeeded in revenge and was thrilled. The first episode:

Finally, the revenge agency Rainbow Transportation is dismantled, and even after being scattered due to their daily lives, they miss the past when they completed revenge on behalf of the unfair victims. It was an earnest request from a father who had been looking for his son alone for over 10 months to bring the Rainbow Transportation employees back together. While chasing the whereabouts of his client's son, Kim Do Gi learns of the existence of an illegal organization, 'Cheongeum International', which exploits young men by luring them into overseas employment as bait. He tracks them down and leaves for Vietnam alone. The play aroused curiosity about the future development by reflecting the appearance of Kim Do Gi, who was imprisoned by an organization member abroad with no one to help.

In a reality where 'retribution for cause and effect' cannot be properly realized with the law alone, this drama with the keyword 'private revenge agency' is expected to draw vicarious satisfaction from viewers following last season. The addition of On Ha Joon (Shin Jae Ha), a newly hired taxi driver, is also a point to watch. Episode 2: Contrary to viewers' expectations, however, the second episode was disappointing with its sloppy build. First of all, the probability collapsed. It is understandable that Choi Joo Im (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Joo Im (Bae Yu Ram) went to Vietnam following Kim Do Gi's whereabouts. However, it is difficult to accept the process of finding Choi Joo Im and Park Joo Im, who have lost their way in such a vast country. This setting is a bit far-fetched, even considering that An Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin) hacked the two people's cell phones to find out their location.