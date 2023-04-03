Taxi Driver 2, Lee Je Hoon, Namgoong Min and more take top spots on Most Buzzworthy Drama and Actor Rankings

In the fourth week of March’s Most Buzzworthy Drama and Actor Rankings, Taxi Driver 2 and its cast got all the top spots! In the Actor rankings, Lee Je Hoon came up at no.1 followed by Namgoong Min at no. 2 and Shin Jae Ha at no. 4. Taxi Driver 2 was at no. 1 for drama rankings. Congratulations to the team of Taxi Driver 2!

Here’s the full list of actor rankings:

Lee Je Hoon- Taxi Driver 2

Namgoong Min- Taxi Driver 2

Shin Ye Eun- The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Shin Jae Ha- Taxi Driver 2

Cho Seung Woo- Divorce Attorney Shin

Ahn Jae Hyun- The Real Has Come!

Baek Jin Hee- The Real Has Come!

Lee Ji Ah- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise

Jang Dong Yoon- Oasis

Park Hyung Sik- Our Blooming Youth

Here’s the full list of drama rankings:

SBS’ Taxi Driver 2

JTBC’s Divorce Attorney Shin

KBS2’s The Real Has Come!

SBS’ The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

tvN’s Pandora: Beneath the Paradise

KBS2’s Oasis

tvN’s The Heavenly Idol

KBS1’s The Love in Your Eyes

tvN’s Our Blooming Youth

KBS2’s Woman in a Veil

In the 12th episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama ‘Taxi Driver 2', which aired on April 1st, Lee Je Hoon (Kim Do Gi) disguised himself as a guard in order to closely dig into the reality of the club ‘Black Sun', which is suspected of being related to Shin Jae Ha (On Ha Jun). It depicts witnessing ugly crimes hidden behind lights. On this day, the broadcast continued its box office run without a break, renewing its own highest ratings with a highest rating of 21.6%, 19.4% in the metropolitan area, 18.3% nationwide, and 7.5% in 2049. 'Taxi Driver 2' took first place in all ratings indicators across all programs broadcast over the past week. Accordingly, in a situation where a confrontation with all-time great villains is predicted, from Black Sun, the den of all sorts of crimes, the public powers that protect them, and furthermore, to the scale of an unknown black society, Lee Je Hoon and the model taxi team make waves and waves. Attention is focusing on whether they can succeed in giving a true lesson toward the ghost story itself, 'Black Sun'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS Jimin's Like Crazy is inspired by THIS Jennifer Lawrence movie, everything we know about the movie