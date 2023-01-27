Taxi Driver 2 Poster OUT: Lee Je Hoon is back in action as the merciless Kim Do Gi

Rooting out criminals one by one is just what Kim Do Gi does perfectly well. So when the sequel to ‘ Taxi Driver ’ was announced, fans of the show rejoiced for the stories that would so unfold on the return of some of their favourite characters. The first look at the upcoming season had Lee Je Hoon in a ripped new look with long hair and determination in his eyes. His physique was a big change from how he was portrayed in the first season.

Introducing the show's relentless and unwavering main character, Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, the infamous taxi driver on a mission. The new poster is aimed at raising anticipation for the upcoming season and it does just that with his chiselled look. While this poster has him in shorter hair with some edgy sunglasses, his tough-nut vibe is constant, as he can be seen readying his hands for all the work in some gloves. The no-nonsense aura that he has carried so far can be felt in the poster once again.

At the back, some flyers about their company, ‘Rainbow Taxi agency’ which is ‘모범택시’ in Korean can be seen making up the words ‘TAXI DRIVER’, showcasing the business outlook of the show.

