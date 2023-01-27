Taxi Driver 2 Poster OUT: Lee Je Hoon is back in action as the merciless Kim Do Gi
Our favourite taxi drivers are making a return soon and here’s an official poster from the upcoming second season of the popular show.
Rooting out criminals one by one is just what Kim Do Gi does perfectly well. So when the sequel to ‘Taxi Driver’ was announced, fans of the show rejoiced for the stories that would so unfold on the return of some of their favourite characters. The first look at the upcoming season had Lee Je Hoon in a ripped new look with long hair and determination in his eyes. His physique was a big change from how he was portrayed in the first season.
Taxi Driver 2 poster
Introducing the show's relentless and unwavering main character, Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, the infamous taxi driver on a mission. The new poster is aimed at raising anticipation for the upcoming season and it does just that with his chiselled look. While this poster has him in shorter hair with some edgy sunglasses, his tough-nut vibe is constant, as he can be seen readying his hands for all the work in some gloves. The no-nonsense aura that he has carried so far can be felt in the poster once again.
At the back, some flyers about their company, ‘Rainbow Taxi agency’ which is ‘모범택시’ in Korean can be seen making up the words ‘TAXI DRIVER’, showcasing the business outlook of the show.
Check out the poster below.
About Taxi Driver
The show follows a set of people who work under the ‘Rainbow Taxi agency’ name as revenge-takers. They seek justice for the people who have been wronged by the law and have been unable to receive justifiable punishment for the wrongdoers against themselves. After receiving a positive response from the masses, the show will be returning for a season 2 this February with much of the cast intact. Esom has subsequently taken leave due to her conflicting schedules and so the character of Kang Ha Na will likely be replaced. Meanwhile, the ‘Taxi Driver 2’ cast includes Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram who will each reprise their roles. New characters in the form of actor Shin Jae Ha’s role as a new taxi driver will be interesting to witness.
‘Taxi Driver 2’ premieres on February 17 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).
