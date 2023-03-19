Taxi Driver 2 rounds up an all-time high rating with the recent episode, while others see a drop

Nielsen Korea has released its rating chart for current dramas on various channels. Let's see who has the best one out there while keeping all points of view on the table.

Taxt Driver 2

‘Taxi Driver 2’, arguably one of the best thriller dramas, set a new personal record for its all-time number of viewers as it prepared for the second half of its latest season on March 18. As per Nielsen Korea, the eighth episode of ‘Taxi Driver 2’ garnered a 16.0 per cent average nationwide rating. ‘Taxi Driver 2’ also became the most-viewed program of any kind throughout the entire week among the core demographic of audiences aged 20 to 49, with whom it gained a 6.5 per cent average rating for the night. The drama received 12.1 per cent total viewership ratings right across the country for the first episode, breaking the previous season's record. Season one previously debuted with 10.7 per cent nationwide ratings.

Kokadu: Season of Deity

Meanwhile, MBC's ‘Kokdu: Season of Deity,’ which happens to share a time slot with ‘Taxi Driver 2’ and has one episode left in its latest run, fell slightly to a nationwide average of 1.3 per cent ahead of its series finale.

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise & Divorce Attorney Shin

The third episode of tvN's new drama ‘Pandora: Beneath the Paradise’ earned a country-wide average of 3.9 per cent, while the fifth episode of JTBC's ‘Divorce Attorney Shin’ obtained a nationwide average of 5.7 per cent.

Three Bold Siblings

At last, KBS 2TV's ‘Three Bold Siblings,’ with just one episode left, garnered a 24.8 per cent average nationwide rating for its penultimate episode.

The first season of ‘Taxi Driver’ also ended on a high note, with the fourth-highest ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama. In SBS’ history, the two parts received average nationwide ratings of 10.9 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively, with a peak of 18 per cent in the most-watched minute. Let's see what happens in the remaining episodes of ‘Taxi Driver 2’ and how it keeps its viewers speculating.

