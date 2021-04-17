  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taxi Driver records rapid rise in viewers; Actor Lee Je Hoon makes us swoon as a hot teacher

SBS's "Taxi Driver" notes a steady rise in ratings.
2462 reads Mumbai
Taxi Driver records rapid rise in viewers; Actor Lee Je Hoon makes us swoon as a hot teacher
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama Taxi Driver has noted yet another rise in ratings. Second part of Episode 3, broadcasted on April 16, noted an average viewership rating of 14.5 percent in the metropolitan area and 13.6 percent nationwide, with instantaneous ratings reaching 16 percent. The 2049 viewership ratings, calculated among people in their 20s to 40s, also recorded 5.2 percent in the latter half of the episode, proving its rising favourability and raising its ranking to the top among all the programmes that aired that day.

The broadcast began with the past of Jang Sung Chul, the CEO of Rainbow Taxi Company. Revenge was why the company was started and revenge is what it offers to its customers. Kang Ha Na's contact with the company raised some questions about the kind of relationship Rainbow Taxi Company, including Jang Sung Chul and Kim Do Gi, would have with her in the future.

Amidst this, a new client has contacted them. Park Jeong Min, played by Park Joon Mok, is a student who has recently transferred to a high school and is being bullied since then. Living with his deaf mother who runs a fish shop, the smell of fish has stuck to him, which seems to be one of the causes of his constant suffering. And as usual, the homeroom teacher and School Committee Against Violence has turned a blind eye to it. So Kim Do Gi has infiltrated the high school as a temp is on the verge of being accused for sexual harassment. Curiosity is high about whether his identity would be revealed and whether the revenge would progress smoothly.

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi's psychopathic instincts finally explode in latest episode of tvN's Mouse

Are you watching Taxi Driver? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

You Might Be Wondering

Where can I watch Taxi Driver?
You can watch Taxi Driver on Rakuten Viki!

Credits :SBS

You may like these
Will Lee Je Hoon's Taxi Driver be able to keep up with the box office legacy of The Penthouse?
Lee Je Hoon's revenge drama Taxi Driver premieres with high ratings; Beyond Evil notes a record rise
5 Kdramas airing in April that you need to look out for; Which one will you be watching?
Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS why Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon is the 'King of Rom-Coms'
Miss Hospital Playlist? Here are 5 medical KDramas to quench your thirst!
Lovestruck In The City, Another Miss Oh & more: KDramas with steamy kissing scenes that’ll make you blush
close