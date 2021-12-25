Taxi Driver’s Lee Je Hoon & D.P.’s Goo Kyo Hwan in talks to star in action movie ‘Escape’

Recently, there were reports that a movie titled ‘Escape’ (literal translation) is set to go on floors in February 2022. The said movie will be helmed by director Lee Jong Pil who has previously worked on ‘Samjin Company English Class’ and ‘The Sound of a Flower’. Actors Lee Je Hoon and Goo Kyo Hwan were revealed to have been approached by the makers of the film to take on lead roles.

‘Escape’ will revolve around the story of North Korean soldiers who will try to leave their country where ‘Taxi Driver’ famed actor Lee Je Hoon has been offered the character of a North Korean defector. The two actors have previously expressed their wish to work together, further fuelled by their interaction at the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards held on November 26.

Lee Je Hoon’s agency COMPANY ON and Goo Kyo Hwan’s agency Namoo Actors confirmed that their respective artists had received the offer but there has been no confirmation on the same so far.

The continued rise in fame of actor Lee Je Hoon in the past few years has come owing to his fantastic portrayals in dramas like ‘Where Stars Land’, ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Move to Heaven’ meanwhile his stronghold in the movie sector has been a long time effort. On the other hand, Goo Kyo Hwan has had a successful run for his roles in films ‘Peninsula’ and ‘Escape from Mogadishu’ as well as dramas ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ and more recently ‘D.P.’.

We think another legendary bromance is in the making!

