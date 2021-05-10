Taxi Driver solidifies its position as #1; Undercover and Bossam: Steal the Fate record all time high

SBS's Friday-Saturday drama Taxi Driver broadcasted its 10th episode on Saturday, May 8. According to Nielsen Korea, the episode recorded an average rating of 17 percent in the metropolitan area, 15.4 percent nationwide and recorded an instantaneous high of 18.6 percent. In addition to this, the 2049 viewership of the episode was 7.2 percent. The series has solidified the #1 spot in the Friday-Saturday weekly series, including weekend drama broadcasts on Saturdays, and continued unrivaled box office performance.

A tougher typhoon is approaching the leads of JTBC's Undercover . Amidst the heightened crisis, the drama has hit a personal high. The 6th episode recorded an average rating of 4.3 percent nationwide and 5.1 percent in the metropolitan area. With the help of Han Jeong Hyeon (Ji Jin Hee), Choi Yeon Soo (Kim Hyun Joo) was appointed head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. The two did not succumb to the crisis and did what they aimed for, but this signalled the beginning of another fight.

Meanwhile, Princess Soo Kyung's (Kwon Yu Ri) determination and her sad goodbye in the 3rd episode of MBN's Tenth Anniversary Special Bossam: Steal the Fate led to the rise in viewership ratings. The series broke its own record with a nationwide average rating of 4.6 percent. It reached an instantaneous high of 6.1 percent.

From the very first broadcast of tvN's weekend drama Mine, the synergy of the successive writers, directors, and actors has been demonstrated through the hot performances of actors striving in unpredictable mystery and sensuous direction. The broadcast recorded an average rating of 7.9 percent that reached a high of 9.6 percent in the metropolitan area. The nationwide viewership ratings recorded an average of 6.6 percent which peaked at 7.8 percent. With this, the drama made its way to the 6th position of weekend dramas and 7th position overall in tvN's list of highest premiere ratings.

While on the topic of premieres, KBS2's Friday drama Imitation started with poor audience ratings. The first episode which, aired on May 7, recorded a nationwide viewership rating of 1 percent in the first half and 0.9 percent in the second half. The average failed to reach 1 percent.

Which of these K-Dramas are you watching currently? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :SBS

