‘Taxi Driver’ star Kim Eui Sung unites with Kim Woo Bin and Esom in the upcoming apocalyptic drama

According to many media reports on January 21st, Kim Eui Sung joined Netflix's new series 'Black Knight' and is in the midst of filming. 'Black Knight' is a story that takes place in 2071, when it is impossible to live without oxygen breathing apparatus due to extreme air pollution.

Kim Woo Bin has been confirmed for the role of the main character 5-8. Esom also plays the role of Seol Ah, a major military intelligence officer. Kim Woo Bin and Kim Eui Sung are expected to show extraordinary chemistry as they worked together in the movie 'Alien' and in the drama 'Taxi Driver' with Esom. 'Black Knight' will be released on Netflix in 2022.

Kim Eui Sung is a South Korean actor. He starred in films such as ‘The Day a Pig Fell into the Well’ (1996), ‘Office’ (2015), ‘The Exclusive: Beat the Devil's Tattoo’ (2015) and ‘Train to Busan’ (2016). He also appears in the TV series ‘W’ (2016), and as a support in ‘Taxi Driver’ (2021).

Kim Woo Bin gained attention in ‘A Gentleman's Dignity’ (2012), and made his breakthrough with ‘School 2013’ (2012-2013) and ‘The Heirs’ (2013). Kim Woo Bin later starred in box office hits ‘Friend: The Great Legacy’ (2013), ‘The Con Artists’ (2014) and ‘Twenty’ (2015). In 2016, he took on his first leading role on television in ‘Uncontrollably Fond’.

Esom is a South Korean actress and model. She is known for her leading role in the 2014 film ‘Scarlet Innocence’, for which she was nominated for Best New Actress in five different award ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Veteran actress Choi Ji Woo joins Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae in tvN’s new drama ‘Shooting Star’

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.