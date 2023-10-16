Taxi Driver star Lee Je Hoon gets discharged from hospital following ischemic colitis surgery

Lee Je Hoon known for his impressive acting skills in K-dramas like Taxi Driver, Signal and more has been recently discharged from the hospital. Previously, Lee Je Hoon was rushed to the hospital following severe stomach pain. Owing to this sudden emergency, Lee Je Hoon opted to halt his recent activities and give priority to his health. He stepped down from being an emcee for the 2023 Busan International Film Festival.

Lee Je Hoon was discharged after his ischemic colitis surgery

According to recent media reports, it was revealed that Lee Je Hoon's surgery for ischemic colitis went well and he got a discharge from the hospital two weeks ago. Lee Je Home is currently taking time to rest and recover well in his home. The actor's side shared that Lee Je Hoon aims to resume all his activities either later this week or next week. He also plans to return to the filming sets of his drama soon. On October 1, Lee Je Hoon was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain. Upon diagnosis, it was revealed to be ischemic colitis, a condition where the blood flow is temporarily reduced to the large intestine. He was immediately admitted to the hospital and spent over a week undergoing surgery and post-care.

Lee Je Hoon's recent activities

Due to the sudden health emergency, Lee Je Hoon had to step down from hosting the opening ceremony of the 2023 Busan International Film Festival. Park Eun Bin became the first female solo host for the opening ceremony. Lee Je Hoon also halted his activities for MBC's drama Chief Inspector: The Beginning's filming. The drama is based on a detective's story who goes by the name Park Young Han. He is displeased with humanity's cruelty and takes matters into his own hands. The show is said to be a prequel to the original drama that aired between 1971 and 1989.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Esom to make history as first solo female host at 2023 Buil Film Awards amidst Lee Je Hoon's health concerns