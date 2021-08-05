'Taxi Driver's Esom reportedly cast opposite Kim Woo Bin as female lead for Netflix's 'Delivery Knight'

We have a fresh casting update regarding the Kim Woo Bin starrer 'Delivery Knight'! Esom is reportedly cast as the female lead for the eponymous webtoon-based Netflix drama 'Delivery Knight' alongside Kim Woo Bin. Esom has been approached to play the role of Seol Ah, a cool-headed soldier with an ambition to become the Minister Of Defense.

It was previously reported that Kim Woo Bin has been offered the Netflix drama 'Delivery Knight'. Based on the eponymous webtoon, it narrates a futuristic thriller story, which follows a group of people known as the delivery knights that press on deliver items to citizens in an unbreathable world and if Woo Bin accepts the role, he will be known as a delivery knight as well. This will mark Kim Woo Bin's big return to the small screen after much-needed health-related hiatus. However, Kim Woo Bin hasn't confirmed signing the drama as of yet.

Esom, best known for her works in dramas like 'Because This Is My First Life', 'Save Me 2', 'The Third Charm' and more recently the Lee Je Hoon starrer 'Taxidriver'. Her character Seol Ah is a cold-hearted and tough knight who harbours the desire to become the Minister Of Defense. 'Delivery Knight' is penned by Lee Woon Kyun and directed by Jo Eui Seok and will air on Netflix.

