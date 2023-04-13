Taxi Driver’s Lee Je Hoon reportedly to lead MBC’s remake drama Inspector Chief 1963 alongside Lee Dong Hwi

According to an exclusive report on April 13th, Lee Je Hoon has been offered the role played by actor Choi Bul Am in the remake drama of MBC's 'Inspector Chief 1963’. Fans are focusing on whether Lee Je Hoon will be able to leave a strong impression as a detective once again following tvN's 'Signal'.

About the drama:

'Inspector Chief 1963' is a popular drama that dominated the 1970s and 1980s. It is a national drama that exceeded its own highest rating of 70% at the time, and it is also a work that put actor Choi Bul Am as the best actor. Chief Investigator 1963' deals with the story before Park Young Han (Choi Bul Am) became class president in the original work. If this casting is confirmed, Lee Je Hoon will meet viewers as a young and energetic Park Young Han.

Lee Je Hoon’s drama:

MBC announced last year, “We confirmed the production of ‘Inspector Chief 1963,’ a prequel to ‘Chief Investigator,’ and plans to focus all of MBC’s capabilities on production to meet viewers’ expectations.” Director Kim Seong Woon, who was in charge of directing the films 'Confidential Cooperation' and 'Chang Gwol', will hold the megaphone, and Barunson, who has produced hit films such as 'Mother' and 'The Good, the Bad, and the Weird', will be in charge of production. Lee Je Hoon is receiving a lot of love for his role as Kim Do Gi in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2'. In particular, the 14th episode of 'Taxi Driver 2', which aired on April 8th, recorded an audience rating of 18.3% (based on Nielsen Korea) and is enjoying the highest popularity, breaking its own record.

Lee Je Hoon:

Yoo Hae Jin and Lee Je Hoon will work together in the movie 'Moral Hazard'. This is the first time the two of them appear in a production. Yoo Hae Jin plays 'Pyo Jong Rok', the financial director of a company on the verge of bankruptcy, and Lee Je Hoon plays 'Choi In Beom', the ace of a global investment company targeting this company. 'Moral Hazard' depicts the story of a domestic No. 1 soju company experiencing financial difficulties and confronting a global investor who is hunting the company.

ALSO READ: Jung Sung Il of The Glory Fame reportedly cast as male lead for the upcoming thriller drama Guardians

Advertisement