Taxi Driver’s Lee Je Hoon to star as a lead in MBC’s upcoming mystery drama Chief Detective 1963

‘Chief Detective 1963’ is an upcoming mystery K-drama by MBC directed by Kim Sung Hoon. Kim Sung Hoon has previously worked on a variety of South Korean movies including ‘Rampant’, ‘Confidential Assignment 1’ and ‘My Little Hero’. While ‘My Little Hero’ marked Kim Sung Hoon’s directorial debut in the Entertainment industry, it was ‘Confidential Assignment’ that truly helped him make a mark in the world of cinema. Despite being Kim Sung Hoon’s second film, ‘Confidential Assignment’ managed to become a commercial success.

Lee Je Hoon confirmed to star as lead in Chief Detective 1963

‘Taxi Driver’ star Lee Je Hoon has now been confirmed to star in the upcoming MBC drama series ‘Chief Inspector 1963’. The show will be serving as a sequel to the super hit K-drama ‘Chief Inspector’ which aired from 1971 to 1989. ‘Chief Detective 1963’ will be against the backdrop of the 1960s and follow the journey of a younger version of the titular chief inspector Park Young Han portrayed by Choi Bool Am in the original series.

Lee Je Hoon’s character in Chief Detective 1963

Unlike his predecessor, Lee Je Hoon’s character will be depicted as more naive. He will additionally be shown as someone who struggles with his anger towards the harsh realities of a world that crushes people’s dignity. The show will also feature the formation of Park Young Han’s team of beloved detectives that made up his squad in the original series.

The show ‘Chief Detective 1963’ is all set to commence its filming later this year in the second half of 2023. The original series achieved a remarkable peak of 70 percent ratings in its heyday, and with Lee Je Hoon taking on the role of the young Park Young Han, fans are eagerly anticipating the drama’s release.

Fans of the classic Korean series 'Chief Inspector’ are in for a treat with the upcoming prequel ‘Chief Detective 1963’. Given the lead actor’s and the director’s phenomenal professional trajectory, fans can undoubtedly expect an exciting and captivating storyline that will live up to the legacy of the original series.

