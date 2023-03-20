Taxi Driver’s Pyo Ye Jin reportedly cast alongside Kim Young Dae in the upcoming webtoon based fantasy drama

Pyo Ye Jin has been cast in 'The Moon Rises In the Day'. As a result of a South Korean media outlet on March 20th, Pyo Ye Jin was cast as Kang Young Hwa, the female lead in ENA's new drama 'The Moon Rises In the Day'.

About the drama:

'The Moon That Rises In the Day' is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The present story unfolds after ordinary female college student Kang Young Hwa wakes up from the death of Han Jun Oh, the younger sister of Han Min Oh, a neighbor friend whom she had a crush on, and the conflict and love between Do Ha, an aristocrat of Silla who conquered Gaya during the Three Kingdoms period, and Han Rita, the daughter of General Daegaya. As a story of the past, the story unfolds across the past and the present.

Pyo Ye Jin:

Pyo Ye Jin's proposed role is Kang Young Hwa is Han Rita's 19th reincarnation character, and has a crush on Han Min Oh. Previously, Kim Young Dae was on the list for the male lead in 'The Moon That Rises In the Day'. Meanwhile, Pyo Ye Jin is making strides with the start of 2023. Pyo Ye Jin is currently appearing on tvN 'Youth Moon' and SBS 'Taxi Driver 2' where Pyo Ye Jin is active as an all-around character with a clear thought process and power action. On SBS ‘Taxi Driver 2', which aired on March 18th, the story of the dark heroes of Rainbow Taxi who punished the pseudo cult was unfolded.

In this way, Lee Je Hoon, who succeeded in acting and Pyo Ye Jin, who showed off her helping power and gave big fun to the drama. With her unique bright energy, friendliness like a sister next door, lovable charm, and girl crush, she is a character who is perfect in her work, causing laughter and giving off a sparkling and unrivaled presence.

