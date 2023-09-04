Taxi Driver's Pyo Ye Jin to lead romance drama by Strong Woman Do Bong Soon's writer Baek Mi Kyung? Find out

Taxi Driver star Pyo Ye Jin is reported to be cast in an upcoming romantic comedy drama called She Dreams of Cinderella (literal title). She is also garnering attention as star author Baek Mi Kyung will join this project as a creator. Viewers are excited as the author is well known for her previous dramas and Pyo Ye Jin has shown her performing abilities in many shows before.

Pyo Ye Jin to star in She Dreams of Cinderella?

According to a Korean media outlet, the Fight For My Way actress has been offered the main role in an upcoming rom-com drama. The drama is about a woman who dreams about the story of Cinderella. Pyo Ye Jin will reportedly take on the role of a social club manager named Shin Jae Rim. This drama will illustrate the process of a woman who wishes to become Cinderella meets a prince on a white horse. The prince does not believe in love as the reality of life keeps him awake making it difficult to escape. It will also throw light on how they stir up each other's life.

The management company of Pyo Ye Jin has confirmed that she has received the offer and revealed that she is currently reviewing it positively. It was previously reported that Longing for You actress Kim Ji Eun was also offered the same role, however, her agency had not responded to the news. Fans wonder who would pick up this character as Pyo Ye Jin is reviewing this project.

Why is this She Dreams of Cinderella gaining attention?

Known for her exceptional Korean dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, The Lady in Dignity, and Mine, Baek Mi Kyung will also be a part of this project as a creator. Given her previous work, the anticipation among fans for this upcoming hybrid romance drama keeps increasing.

About Pyo Ye Jin

Pyo Ye Jin has shown her amazing acting skills in K-dramas like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, VIP, Our Blooming Youth, and many more. She previously saw a progressive transformation in her character in the revenge drama Taxi Driver 2 alongside Lee Je Hoon. The K-drama has received praise from fans for bringing in extraordinary stories on screen.

