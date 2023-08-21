Taylor Swift and former BFF Cara Delevingne spotted partying together for THREE hours; Here’s everything to know about the friendship

As the clock struck 1:20 A.M., Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne were spotted leaving the festivities, having spent an electrifying three hours inside the nightclub section of Bird and Betty’s, a hotspot on the Jersey Shore. Amid the upbeat ambiance, they danced and reveled in the newlyweds' joy as they cut the wedding cake. While a bustling crowd of revelers enjoyed the outdoor patio, security guards maintained a tight hold on the entrance connecting the public to the exclusive soirée. Swift, 33, caught up with Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz during her stroll to the reception, her wine glass adding to the elegance of her ensemble.

Taylor Swift & Cara Delevingne: A timeless friendship shines at Antonoff's wedding bash

Over the weekend, music sensation Taylor Swift and former girl squad member Cara Delevingne created waves as they partied into the early hours at the wedding of music producer Jack Antonoff to Margaret Qualley on Long Beach Island, NJ. The duo, known for their close friendship that has stood the test of time, added a touch of glamour to the celebration, which turned into an unforgettable night. As Swift and Delevingne celebrated their reunion amidst the glitz and glamour, their presence added an extra layer of excitement to the already dazzling affair.

Swift's elegance and Delevingne's chic style

Swift's attire for the night was nothing short of breathtaking. Draped in a light blue midi dress embellished with delicate lace and charming ruffles, she paired the outfit with sky-high stiletto pumps and neatly swept-back blonde locks. The result was an effortlessly chic look that stole the spotlight. Delevingne, who made a chic appearance after embracing sobriety last year, sported an alluring black waistcoat and matching trousers that exuded an air of sophistication. Her dark blonde bob complemented the ensemble perfectly, showcasing her unique sense of style.

