  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taylor Swift finally CONFIRMS Folklore's mystery co writer William Bowery is in fact her boyfriend Joe Alwyn

During Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Taylor Swift spoke candidly about her songwriting experience with boyfriend Joe Alwyn for her album Folklore's two fan-favourite tracks: Exile and Betty.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: November 25, 2020 08:14 pm
Taylor Swift's Disney+ concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is out nowTaylor Swift finally CONFIRMS Folklore's mystery co writer William Bowery is in fact her boyfriend Joe Alwyn
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After having one hell of a day with six Grammy nominations for Folklore, Taylor Swift surprise revealed to Swifties that her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions special is dropping on Disney+. During the concert film, which saw Swift chatting with co-executive producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, the 30-year-old singer finally spilt the beans on the mystery co-writer of Folklore i.e. William Bowery's identity.

It was, as Swifties correctly guessed, Taylor's boyfriend Joe Alwyn! Talking about the viral discussion surrounding William Bowery's identity, especially given that it's not a real person, Swift went on to share how her songwriting experience was with the 30-year-old actor on both fan-favourite tracks: Exile and Betty. "So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe plays piano beautifully, and he’s just always playing and making things up and kind of creating things... Exile was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part and was singing the Bon Iver part," the Cardigan singer praised her boyfriend, via Just Jared.

"He was just singing it, the way that the whole first verse is. So, I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one. It was pretty obvious that it should be a duet because he’s got such a low voice and it sounded really good sung down there in that register," Swift added.

Moreover, speaking about Betty, Taylor disclosed how she heard Alwyn singing the entire fully formed chorus of the track from another room and for her it was like, 'Hello.' Swift also confessed that it was a step the couple would have never taken "because why would we have ever written a song together?"

Taylor shared how her first conversation went with Joe about songwriting together where she came in and stated, "Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, so because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try and see what it’s like if we write this song together?"

Well, it was definitely a gamble that paid off!

ALSO READ: Miss Americana Review: Taylor Swift says goodbye to her 'good girl' reputation and finally loves herself

What was your favourite moment from Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Just Jared, Getty Images

You may like these
Richa Chadda gives befitting reply to a Twitter user who raises objection on Delhi Crime’s Emmy Win
Sonam Kapoor sends good wishes to Delhi Crime's team post they bag an International Emmy Award; Take a look
EXCLUSIVE: Sania Mirza: As a woman, I feel you're questioned on what you are doing every time; have fought it
Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli to tie the knot with girlfriend Vandana Joshi on November 26
Sidharth Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Yami Gautam & others celebrate Delhi Crime's Emmy Award win
Alia Bhatt congratulates Delhi Crime's team for winning International Emmy Award; Says Well deserved
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement