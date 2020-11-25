Taylor Swift finally CONFIRMS Folklore's mystery co writer William Bowery is in fact her boyfriend Joe Alwyn

During Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Taylor Swift spoke candidly about her songwriting experience with boyfriend Joe Alwyn for her album Folklore's two fan-favourite tracks: Exile and Betty.

After having one hell of a day with six Grammy nominations for Folklore, Taylor Swift surprise revealed to Swifties that her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions special is dropping on Disney+. During the concert film, which saw Swift chatting with co-executive producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, the 30-year-old singer finally spilt the beans on the mystery co-writer of Folklore i.e. William Bowery's identity.

It was, as Swifties correctly guessed, Taylor's boyfriend Joe Alwyn! Talking about the viral discussion surrounding William Bowery's identity, especially given that it's not a real person, Swift went on to share how her songwriting experience was with the 30-year-old actor on both fan-favourite tracks: Exile and Betty. "So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe plays piano beautifully, and he’s just always playing and making things up and kind of creating things... Exile was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part and was singing the Bon Iver part," the Cardigan singer praised her boyfriend, via Just Jared.

"He was just singing it, the way that the whole first verse is. So, I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one. It was pretty obvious that it should be a duet because he’s got such a low voice and it sounded really good sung down there in that register," Swift added.

Moreover, speaking about Betty, Taylor disclosed how she heard Alwyn singing the entire fully formed chorus of the track from another room and for her it was like, 'Hello.' Swift also confessed that it was a step the couple would have never taken "because why would we have ever written a song together?"

Taylor shared how her first conversation went with Joe about songwriting together where she came in and stated, "Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, so because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try and see what it’s like if we write this song together?"

Well, it was definitely a gamble that paid off!

