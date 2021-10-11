Taylor Swift music will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

Ever since the debut of the all-girl group BLACKPINK in 2016, the South Korean group has skyrocketed to success. Girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have all come out on their own as individuals, as well as radiated their best selves as a group. From collaboration with international artists and being fashion trendsetters, the divas have given a global stage to Korean music.

Not to forget their cult-like fandom BLINKS. While the girls all are phenomenal, we have a way of finding out which member you’re most like. Just pick your favourite Taylor Swift songs below and get ready to meet your BLACKPINK match!





ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ