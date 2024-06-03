Taylor Swift is in France to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month as she continues the European leg of her Eras Tour. For her first Eras Tour performance of the month, the Tortured Poets Department singer took the stage at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2. She wished the audience a happy month of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community.

Taylor Swift wishes fans 'Happy Pride Month''

Taylor Swift wished the crowd a "Happy Pride Month, Lyon" before she performed You Need to Calm Down, a song she composed in 2019 as an anthem for the LGBT community. Rainbow lighting and decorations adorned the stage as she sang the iconic song, and fans swayed their hands in unison.

A variety of LGBTQ+ celebrities, including the Queer Eye fab five, online personality Hannah Hart, queer and plus-size model Dexter Mayfield, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, and singer Todrick Hall, are featured in the music video for the song You Need to Calm Down, which was initially released in the summer of 2019.

Following Sunday's Eras Tour show, Swift told the audience that she experienced a ton of rain in Lyon for her performance, giving rainbows a new meaning. Fans posted videos of the singer's band performing on social media, showing them performing from beneath tents erected on the sides of the stages. Tents also covered the VIP booths and other places next to the stage, while fans braved the rainy weather by sporting ponchos. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Swift performs surprise songs

Following the tradition of her Eras Tour, which featured two surprise songs every night, the singer took to her piano and mixed The Prophecy, from her breakthrough new album The Tortured Poets Department, and Long Story Short, from her 2020 album Evermore.



She performed a mash-up of You're on Your Own Kid, a Midnights hit song that is loved by fans, and Fifteen from her 2010 album Speak Now later in the evening as part of another round of surprise songs.

ALSO READ: Ryan Sutter Shares Glimpses Of Family Vacation With Wife Trista And Kids As Trip Comes To End; See HERE