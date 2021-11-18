The Taylor Swift songs you pick will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK is a name that’s synonymous with music, fashion, style and global domination today. In just 5 years of their debut the group alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have reached unthinkable heights and achieved successes that only some groups can dream of let alone achieve.

Through their half-decade long career, the girls have collaborated with Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more, they’ve also made history at Coachella 2018 and done multiple international magazine covers and TV appearances, all with the love and help of their trusted global fandom BLINKS. If you're wondering which BLACKPINK alum is most like you, take the quiz below to find out!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ